Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 15, Primary to fifth grade from 21st, says Sindh Education Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday said that teaching process in classes from 6 to 8 will start from June 15 across the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday said that teaching process in classes from 6 to 8 will start from June 15 across the Sindh province.

He said that the situation pertaining to coronavirus has improved in the province and the teaching process in Primary to fifth class will also start from June 21.

Saeed Ghani said that presently the number of coronavirus patients in Karachi and Hyderabad is more than five percent but the situation is improving due to the vaccination.

He said, 'We have started teaching process from class 9 to 12 last week.

The Education Minister said that the classes will run with 50 percent attendanceunder the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while the coronavirus vaccination of all the school staff was mandatory.

He said that the decision has been made in a meeting of Corona Task Force chaired by the Sindh Chief Minister here Monday.