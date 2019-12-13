Skill education to promote prosperity across the world: Speakers.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):The speakers of a seminar Friday highlighted the importance of establishing a consortium of academic institutions in the country for offering skills education programs.

Addressing a seminar titled "Skills Education Diplomacy," organized by the National Skills University in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities (IUCPSS), Faysal Bank and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, the speakers expressed their thoughts on the issue of Skills' Education Diplomacy and stressed the importance of skill education in bringing peace and prosperity across the world, said a press release issued here.

They assured support to continue such programs in future for bringing diplomatic community in the country closer to National Skills University the custodian of indigenous skills and their modernization for coping challenges of the 21st century.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar of National Skills University said preservation of indigenous skills in the country was a major challenge.