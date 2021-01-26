UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In 4 Schools In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in six different areas of the city including four schools to control coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in six different areas of the city including four schools to control coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, on a report of District Health Authority, ordered to impose smart lockdown in Amin Town and Chak 191 as corona patients were reported in these areas.

The district administration imposed smart lockdown in four schools of the district as 14 students including 11 boys and 3 girls were tested positive for the coronavirus.

The schools included-- Government High school Tehsil Jaranwala, Government High School No. 2 Tehsil Samundari, Government Higher Secondary School Chak 202 RB Gatti and Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road.

He said that the process of random sampling of students in these schools was also underway.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar visited chak 191 RB and checked the implementation on smart lock down in the village.

