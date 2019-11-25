UrduPoint.com
SMEDA, Virtual University Hold Entrepreneurial Seminars In 7 Cities

Mon 25th November 2019

The Virtual University, in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), successfully completed its first and second round of organising entrepreneurial and innovation seminars in 7 different cities of the country titled 'Entrepreneurship as Viable Career Option'.

According to the university spokesperson, these seminars were held at Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Jalalpur Pirwala, Nankana, Sheikhupura and Sahiwal.

The seminars were aimed at connecting students, innovators and tech-pioneers with the entrepreneurial community of Pakistan.

The speakers included global voices who served not only in Pakistan but also in United Kingdom, Malaysia and on other international forums.

All speakers agreed that younger entrepreneurs were most successful. They said that entrepreneurship was the best platform where one could pursue one's viewpoint and see fruition of one's vision. "Self-employment allows you to do your own thing and pursue those areas that you feel passionate about." Virtual University and SMEDA would have more collaboration in future to extend the concept for entrepreneurship to other cities of Pakistan.

