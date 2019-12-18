UrduPoint.com
Society Of Research AMC/PGMI Wins First Position

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

Society of Research AMC/PGMI wins first position

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Alfareed Zafar said that medical students were full of talent and they needed proper opportunities to explore it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Alfareed Zafar said that medical students were full of talent and they needed proper opportunities to explore it.

He expressed these views while congratulating the students of Ameer Uddin Medical College's Society of Research who won the first position across the country and a cash award at Young Investigator Award at a conference in which participants from across the country and abroad participated.

"The Ameer Medical College had set a new record of achievements and we all are proud of Azhar Husain, a brilliant student of the College who earned good name for his educational motherland," he added.

He also congratulated the office bearers of the Society of Ameer Uddin Medical College who worked hard day and night.

The Asia Pacific Association for Study and Pakistan Society for Study jointly arranged the four-day conference in which medical experts not only from Pakistan but from other countries also attended.

In the conference, diseases related to liver were specially came under discussion and its treatment and cure was highlighted by the speakers.

