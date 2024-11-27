Open Menu

Somalia To Have National Coordination Office For COMSTECH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim have agreed to expand their collaborative efforts with the establishment of a National Coordination Office for COMSTECH in Somalia. COMSTECH will monitor and coordinate education, science and technology programs in the country, they agreed during a meeting held here Wednesday.

COMSTECH will send an officer to Somalia for three months each year, while Somalia will also deploy an official on deputation to the COMSTECH Secretariat to work on bilateral programs.

The two sides discussed future initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation between Somalia and COMSTECH in the fields of science, technology, health, and education

COMSTECH also plans to organize another eye surgery camp in Somalia in 2025, as part of its continued commitment to improving healthcare in the region.

Additionally, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between universities in Pakistan and Somalia, focusing on areas such as higher education, agricultural technologies, and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) training.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Choudhary expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia in its efforts to advance in science, technology, health, and education.

Ambassador Ibrahim thanked Dr. Choudhary and COMSTECH for their ongoing cooperation and support for Somalia’s development in Science and Technology.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ibrahim congratulated Dr. Choudhary on his reappointment as Coordinator General of COMSTECH and expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between Somalia and COMSTECH.

COMSTECH has already carried out several impactful programs in Somalia, including a free cataract eye surgery camp in Mogadishu last year, where 400 individuals benefited from the camp. Additionally, COMSTECH organized a specialized training course in Histopathology in Somalia, providing valuable knowledge and skills to medical professionals in the country. Many Somali students and doctors have also received COMSTECH Fellowships and are currently studying at various institutions in Pakistan and other OIC universities.

