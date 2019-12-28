Some 7184 degrees awarded to University of Karachi students

The University of Karachi awarded 7,184 degrees to the students of morning and evening shifts in various disciplines in 2019 of which 2, 033 students received their degrees in the 30th Convocation which held here on Saturday at the Valika Cricket Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi awarded 7,184 degrees to the students of morning and evening shifts in various disciplines in 2019 of which 2, 033 students received their degrees in the 30th Convocation which held here on Saturday at the Valika cricket Ground.

As many as 5,151 students were conferred with degrees in absentia, while 292 students were conferred with MPhil and 255 students, were conferred with PhD degrees whereas 15 MS, two Masters of Surgery, one MD and DSc degrees were also awarded during the Convocation.

At the Convocation 3,166 degrees were awarded in different departments of Faculty of Science 1,865 degrees in different departments of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, 718 degrees in different departments of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, 284 degrees in faculty of education, 268 degrees in different departments of faculty of Islamic Learning, 216 degrees in different departments of faculty of pharmacy, 80 degrees in faculty of law, and 21 degrees in faculty of engineering.

As per details, 645 students received BA (H) degrees, 68 students were awarded BS degrees and 1,142 students were conferred with Masters degrees in arts and social sciences faculty. Meanwhile, 1,186 students were the receipts of BSc (H) degrees, 357 students were awarded BS degrees, 623 students with Masters degrees in the faculty of science.

As many as 216 students were conferred with Pharm-D degrees in Faculty of Pharmacy and in faculty of management and administrative sciences, 95 students received BCom degrees, 109 students were awarded BPA (H) degrees, 109 students collected BS degrees and 514 students were the recipients of Masters degrees.

In the faculty of Islamic Learning, 72 students received BA (H) degrees, 31 students BS degrees, 142 students Masters and 23 students with PGD (IBF) degrees and in faculty of law, 22 students were awarded BS degrees and 58 students with Masters degrees.

In the faculty of education, 51 students were awarded Honors degrees, 68 students with BS degrees and 165 students with Masters degrees while 21 students were conferred with BS degrees in faculty of engineering.

Karachi University also awarded 208 gold medals to the top position holders during Convocation 2019. Sajida clinched two gold medals, one for securing overall first position in the entire University while the second gold medal was awarded for topping the faculty of science.

Faiza Sabir of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Alieya Ali from Faculty of Education, Sumaira Ashraf of Faculty of Islamic Studies, Tasmeena Perveen (5 years program) and Syeda Izza Maryam Rizvi (3 years program) from Faculty of Law, Syyeda Sualeha Waseem of Faculty of Pharmacy, Farah Siddiqi (MBA) and Muqaddas Jelani (MPA) of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences were also the recipients of gold medals.

The Governor Sindh, being the Chancellor of the public sector universities of the province, Imran Ismail, who presided the Convocation informed the audience that the ranking of Karachi University in Asia has leaped forward, the University of Karachi is ranked as the 239th best higher education institute, with significant improvement as compared to last year, and now recognized as one of the best higher education institutions in the whole region.

He mentioned that Karachi University has produced notable persons like Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, Dr Israr Ahmed, Raees Amhrohi, Professor Dr Salimuzzaman Siddiqui, Professor A.B.A Haleem and others who served the motherland by promoting education and research work in the country.

He shared that around 40 percent of youngsters after completing their graduation plans to leave the country as they believe that it would be a better option for their future. However, they should have faith and confidence in themselves and dedication to work for the country.

Imran Ismail shared that 70 percent economics of the world would be run by 20 countries of the world in 2023 and Pakistan for the very first time would be a part of that privileged group. The provincial governor said that there is no shortage of job opportunities in the country and emphasized that one must know how to utilize them.

He noted the majority of the female students including the position holders could not start their professional carriers or it comes to an end on early-stage due to their marriages or some other reasons which are not a good sign for the country.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the international ranking of the Karachi University has significantly increased due to the hard work and expertise of the faculty members.

He further said that linkages and international collaborations are critical for any university in order to foster global competence and the sharing of experiences towards the attainment of global academic best practices. It is a matter of satisfaction that the University of Karachi is no different on this count.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that Karachi University has recently earned a commitment of 20 scholarships in different disciplines from Universities in China. We have also charted out a four-year bachelor's program in the Chinese language which will have a 2-2 split, with half of the course that is two years to be conducted in China at the Sichuan Normal University.

He mentioned that with the Sichuan Normal University, the University of Karachi has entered into a SKYAlliance that also has onboard the Yonsei University of South Korea. He added that University of Karachi has signed more than a couple of dozens of memorandum of understanding with international universities, leading local industries and nongovernmental organizations which would provide mutual assistance, maximum benefit to students and faculty members and would help in achieving scientific excellence.

He further said that Karachi University always helps the students and for the first time the administration has decided to offer scholarships to the students who want to study in the University of Karachi but due to financial issues could not apply for admissions.

The KU VC Prof.Dr Khalid Iraqi said that in past the Federal government has announced to build a hospital and a medical college in Karachi University but this project is not started yet. He hoped that the project would be soon launched in the greater interest of the city and its people.