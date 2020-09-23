SOPs for sports trials in educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for sports trials to be conducted for admissions in the educational institutions on sports quota basis

According to a notification issued by the P&SHD on Wednesday,coronavirus test for trials in 'contact sports' (in which sportsmen physically contact each other) like boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, wrestling, martial art, etc have been made mandatory for the candidates and the P&SHD would conduct the COVID-19 tests of the candidates free of cost.

Only those candidates would be allowed to participate in the trial who have sports certificates and track record of sports and negative result of corona test conducted less than 48 hours before the day of trials would be considered.

The concerned district health authority would have to establish a free corona test camp in the area 48 hours before the sports trials and all candidates who want to participate in the trials would have to give sample for COVID-19 test.