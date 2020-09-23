UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs For Sports Trials In Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:25 PM

SOPs for sports trials in educational institutions

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for sports trials to be conducted for admissions in the educational institutions on sports quota basis

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for sports trials to be conducted for admissions in the educational institutions on sports quota basis.

According to a notification issued by the P&SHD on Wednesday,coronavirus test for trials in 'contact sports' (in which sportsmen physically contact each other) like boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, wrestling, martial art, etc have been made mandatory for the candidates and the P&SHD would conduct the COVID-19 tests of the candidates free of cost.

Only those candidates would be allowed to participate in the trial who have sports certificates and track record of sports and negative result of corona test conducted less than 48 hours before the day of trials would be considered.

The concerned district health authority would have to establish a free corona test camp in the area 48 hours before the sports trials and all candidates who want to participate in the trials would have to give sample for COVID-19 test.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man killed by unidentified outlaws' firing

55 seconds ago

Hair to rescue as oil pollution blights coastlines ..

59 seconds ago

Pak Army’s two soldiers martyred by Indian firin ..

28 minutes ago

IHC to hear Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Shar ..

31 minutes ago

Mike Pence's Plane Returns to New Hampshire Airpor ..

28 minutes ago

Police in Afghanistan's Eastern Logar Province Kil ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.