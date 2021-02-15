South Africa Reopens Public Schools Bedeviled by Lack of Space, Disparity

Public schools opened in South Africa on Monday, commencing the 2021 academic year after a pandemic-induced three-week delay, as the nation continues to tackle the education system inequalities and lack of space for learners in some regions

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Public schools opened in South Africa on Monday, commencing the 2021 academic year after a pandemic-induced three-week delay, as the nation continues to tackle the education system inequalities and lack of space for learners in some regions.

Private schools were allowed to open from February 1. On Sunday, South Africa's Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reassured the nation that public schools are also ready to welcome students.

"We have been monitoring the state of provinces on a regular basis, to ensure that provinces have systems in place to cope under the pandemic and to provide support, where support is needed, to ensure smooth opening and running of schools," she said.

At a briefing, the minister noted that the readiness monitoring focused on a range of issues, including health and safety, school admissions, learner dropout, provision of teachers, curriculum management, the rollout of information and communications technology and the national nutrition program.

"The demand for space in schools, especially in Grade 1 and 8 remains a challenge for the sector. All provinces are experiencing high demand in particular areas. Provinces have made good progress in placements, but there are still 117 learners awaiting spaces in schools," Motshekga said.

The minister also dwelt on how many teachers have died during the pandemic.

"The impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt in the Basic Education Sector. The latest available figures indicate that 1,169 educators have passed away, as a direct result of Covid-19. This year alone, up to last week Friday 12 February, the number of deceased educators' stands at 159, while for non-teaching staff we have recorded 63 deaths.

This is really heart-breaking and we convey our sincere condolences to the affected families," Motshekga said.

The coronavirus, however, is not the only matter of concern, the official noted, bashing some schools for charging parents exorbitant fees despite the pandemic.

"There are schools that are said to be changing parents' registration deposits. Others are charging parents exorbitant amounts to pay staff the section 42 bonuses. These schools do despite the moratorium placed on the public service salary bill. We must advise schools to avoid such temptations, as the first [it is] illegal and second it is completely unreasonable, especially as it is done and enforced under the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," she warned.

In a comment to Sputnik, the South African Democratic Teachers Union noted that education in the country is characterized by disparity and called for the government to promptly address all emerging health concerns so that public schools would not shut their doors again.

"The teachers of this country ensured that 2020 was a year of building resilience and we put our hopes to them to do the same as frontline workers as they receive the learners on the 15th of February. Where there are some health and safety issues those must be attended to urgently because the two nations in one country is taking an ugly tangent where the haves have been receiving an education while the have nots were not. Let's have an education stimulus package to address these inequalities," Secretary General Mugwena Maluleke said.

Over 60 schools across the country notably could not reopen due to various reasons, including damage to roads and bridges inflicted by rainfalls.