South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

Lodhran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) in collaboration with BZU Multan, IUB, WWH and TEVTA, successfully organized the 1st South Punjab Youth Job Fair at Bahauddin Zakariya University’s Lodhran Campus.

The event attracted a large number of young graduates and job seekers from various districts of South Punjab, providing them with valuable employment opportunities and career guidance across multiple industries.

Several organizations and companies set up stalls at the job fair, offering internships and employment opportunities. The event’s chief guest, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Madam Gul Meena Bilal, praised LPP’s efforts in connecting the youth of Lodhran and South Punjab with industries and businesses.

She highlighted the significant role LPP has played in training young men, women, and transgender individuals in various fields, ensuring their professional growth and job placement. "LPP’s commitment to skill development is commendable.

Not only has it trained thousands of young individuals, but it has also created employment opportunities for them," she said. "Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, our institution is dedicated to providing technical training to people from all walks of life, including persons with disabilities and the transgender community.

We will continue to support LPP wherever needed." She also welcomed LPP’s announcement of launching its new initiative, LPP Tech, to further enhance technical education.

Speaking at the event, LPP’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr.

Abdul Saboor, expressed his delight at hosting the first-ever job fair of South Punjab in Lodhran. "This initiative aligns with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s vision of empowering the youth by providing them with opportunities to become self-sufficient.

Over the past few years, LPP has trained more than 13,000 individuals in technical skills, enabling them to secure better career prospects." Dr. Saboor extended his gratitude to Bahauddin Zakariya University, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, WHH, TEVTA, and various district administration departments, whose collaboration made the job fair possible.

In a special message, LPP’s founder, Jahangir Khan Tareen, emphasized LPP’s pivotal role in promoting technical education and vocational training in South Punjab. "I urge the youth to focus on skill development alongside their academic education.

We remain committed to supporting young individuals in their education, welfare, and employment," he stated. The event also featured speeches from Project Coordinator WHH Muhammad Akmal, BZU Lodhran Campus Director Dr.

Shabbir Ahmed, Director of Social Work Department IUB Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Director NAVTTC Muhammad Abu Bakar, TEVTA Bahawalpur Director Engineer Muhammad Rashid, TEVTA Rahim Yar Khan Director Rao Zulfiqar, and other esteemed guests.

The South Punjab Youth Job Fair served as a vital platform for young job seekers, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and fostering employment growth in the region.