Speaker emphasizes need to polish youth technical skills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar have said that young people need to polish their technical skills in order to meet the needs of the modern era.

They said that declining research quality was a hindrance in fighting the challenges of the modern era and bring development and prosperity.

They expressed these remarks while addressing daylong seminar titled "Aaghaz e `Safar" organised by the Department of business Administration, MBBS Campus Dadu at the main auditorium hall of Our Ellahi Bux Law College Dadu here on Monday.

In his presidential remarks, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the campus Prof Dr. Muneeruddin Soomro said that in China and other developed countries, each laboratory of the universities was coming up with new products, and patents. but unluckily, in Pakistan, the country was lagging far behind in the field of research and products.

"We have to produce the skilled technicians and manpower. It is the power of the mind that an idea can change the world," he said.

An expert hailing from Karachi Ashok Kumar Sanjwani in his speech said that skill development and technical training were the key factors for the youths to grab suitable jobs simultaneously in the country and abroad. "We can change the current scenario and tackle our challenges through skill development," he added.

He said that the universities must shift their focus to pragmatic approach and practical steps in order to meet the demands of enterprises which required a skilled workforce and of the people, who required quality training so that they could become economically productive.

Another expert who also hailed from Karachi Tulsi Kumar said the universities will have to make remarkable achievements to improve the skills and abilities of youth instead of issuing mere degrees after pass out of the students. She said that the universities must be committed to equipping the youth with employable skills.

Head Department of Business Administration, MBBS Campus Dadu Prof. Mansoor Ahmed Soomro opined that there was an urgent need for conceptualizing and implementing new sustainable industry-institute partnership architecture, instruments and mechanisms to mobilize additional resources from both public and private sector to appropriately fund for quality improvement in higher education.

"It's unfortunate that we lost more than half century without focusing on the most important sector of the skill development," he said and added the world universities had excelled in different fields of education through quality research.

"We should learn from them; follow the best practices in the world universities and replicate the success models in our campus", he said and added that it was important to build a demand driven, flexible, integrated and high quality assured system for creating a skilled workforce for industries.