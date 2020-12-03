Speaker KP chairs meeting regarding educational institutions of Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Education department has started preparing a summary report for the College of Home Economics (CHE) building on the directives of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Education department has started preparing a summary report for the College of Home Economics (CHE) building on the directives of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday here.

This was informed by the Advisor to CM on Higher education (HE) Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daod Khan, Director Zahoor and deputy director Muneer Sawati during a meeting with the speaker KP.

The College of Home Economics Abbottabad would be shifted from a rented building to the Right school building at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Abbottabad campus.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also directed the Higher Education department to finalize land for Neelor college.

In the meeting, third boys degree college for boys has also come under discussion and it was decided to complete the feasibility report of the college as soon as possible and would send the summary to Chief Minster KPK for approval.

Speaker also discussed the provision of facilities to the educational institutions of Abbottabad.