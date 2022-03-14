Speakers at seminar urge stakeholders to review state of girls' education

Speakers at a seminar on International Women's Day, reiterated their commitments to promote girl's education and address barriers in access to education for girls and women empowerment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on International Women's Day, reiterated their commitments to promote girl's education and address barriers in access to education for girls and women empowerment.

The seminar was organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization in Peshawar in collaboration with Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the seminar was aimed to bring together relevant stakeholders including government officials, departments, CSOs, subject experts, human rights institutions, academia and others to jointly review the state of girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, challenges and progress made in this regard.

The participants discussed the budget, resource allocations, its spending and explored the required multi-sectoral response and strategies to promote girls' access to secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a special focus on achieving the prioritized targets of quality education with regard to girls' education.

Member of Cabinet and Convener Parliamentary Task Force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Arif Ahmadzai, while speaking on the occasion, said that the KP government was committed to ensure that girls learn and feel safe while in schools; and have the opportunity to complete all levels of education.

The International Women's Day is an opportunity to transform the commitments into action. Our Parliamentary Task Force will actively engage with the education department to promote girls' access to all levels of education through policy and budgetary reforms and to achieve the prioritized targets of SGD 4 from National Development Framework, he added.

Minister for Labour and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai said, women rights are human rights, girls education and women empowerment are key areas to break the cycle of exclusion and vulnerability in the society. We are working across the sectors to improve the rights of girls and women in KP, he expressed.

MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Ayesha Bano said, women education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a major preoccupation of both the government and civil society as educated women can play a very important role in development of the country.

Muhammad Ijaz, acting Head of Child Protection and Welfare Commission said, increased girls' education is need of the hour, as education is a foundation stone for the empowerment of women.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator Blue Veins said, the strategies to improve gender-equal educational access must address not only the direct costs of schooling but also the wider social factors that impact a families' decision to send their children to school.