Speakers call for engaging private sector in formulation of education policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Private sector schools may be taken on board in the formulation of new education policy in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Private sector schools may be taken on board in the formulation of new education policy in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) in the country.

Speakers at the National Education Conference pleaded for effective measures to ensure proactive role of all stakeholders including private schools associations.

They lauded the role of private sector for effectively achieving educational goals while addressing the concluding session of a two-day National Educational Conference here at academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) - an attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The ceremony was addressed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Member National Assembly Islamabad, Ali Nawaz Nawaz Awan, President Private School Network Dr Afzal Babar and AJK Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said concerns of private sector schools were genuine and said the government was committed to resolving these issues.

Highlighting the major developments in education sector during last one year, she said that the government had taken multiple steps to introduce uniform education system, with an objective to end injustice in educational system.

The government, besides providing quality technical and professional education to the youth, was also making efforts to link educational institutions with the market demands to ensure the employment of the skilled workforce, she added.

She said Madrassas were being registered with education ministry with an aim to provide them modern education, enabling them to get jobs in any public and private sector.

She said Private Educational Institution Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) was being re-structured, adding now it will play an effective and positive role days ahead. The issues being faced by the education sector would be resolved in consultation with the private school networks, she added.

Wajiha Akram underlined the need of an effective data collection system at governmental level so as to account for the accurate number of out-of-schools children in the capital as well across the country.

National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) had not performed well due to which these institutions were being merged to boost their performance in future, she said.

The representation of private school would be ensured at any forum of education she said.

She expressed the optimism that 100 percent literacy rate in ICT would be achieved by the end of this year.

Earlier, in his address MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, while criticizing the role of PEIRA, said that it had totally failed in accomplishing the educational tasks.

He stressed the need of overhauling the PEIRA to make its performance more effective.

Appreciating the role of private sector schools, he said that the curriculum of these schools was better than public schools. Private sector was a helping hand of the government, he added.

In his welcome address, Dr Afzal Babar said that the recommendations of the conference would be sent to the federal education ministry.

He suggested that the government should support the small level schools and formulate a policy to control elite schools fee.

He pointed out the number of out of school children was around 150,000 in ICT as data collected by some organizations in the past regarding out of school children, was not up to the mark.

He said that 40,000 students of the private schools of the ICT had been linked with Quranic Education as per policy of the government.

Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone said the schools in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were closed for the last 22 days.

Indian forces, he said were violating the human rights in occupied valley.

He hoped that Pakistan would highlight and fully support the Kashmir issueat international forums.