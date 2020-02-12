Speakers call for focusing on national language, character building in education system

The speakers at two-day National Conference on Education titled "Education in 21st Century: Expectations, Challenges, and Possibilities" started here Wednesday called for emphasizing on character building of the students and focusing on national language and culture in the country's education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers at two-day National Conference on Education titled "Education in 21st Century: Expectations, Challenges, and Possibilities" started here Wednesday called for emphasizing on character building of the students and focusing on national language and culture in the country's education system.

The conference was organized by Education department, faculty of Social Sciences at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Prof. Dr. Anees Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, scholars from various universities of Pakistan, faculty members and students also attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Anees Ahmed said that prevailing education system was borrowed from the west, which gave knowledge but not wisdom.

"We once a colonial nation never tried to think critically and never think what Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal said", he observed.

While referring to the Quaid's speech on the first education conference in December 1947, Dr. Anees said that according to the Quaid, Pakistan needed an education system in which character building should be focused adding "But we never follow our great leader." Professor Dr. Anees said that current education system was prison of ideas of the west and we blindly following them, not knowing the fact that this system was hampering the minds of our youth.

" You can get knowledge but you cannot get wisdom from the current education system", he said.

He said that China, Japan, France and Russia focused on one language at national level and all their programs were in their own languages yet they excel in every field at global level and on other hand we never give such importance to our national language.

"I am not against the indigenous languages but we must adopt one language at national level", he said.

He elaborated "There are many native languages and culture in China but you will never see them saying as our fellow Pakistani like Punjabi, Pashtoon, Sindhi, Sarakai, Balouchi and urdu speakers say." Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar in his welcoming address said that education was imperative and inevitable in every thinkable walk of life.

"Let us remind ourselves through this conference how much it is important for us to realize and acknowledge the role of education with all its dynamics in present day Pakistan.",he said.

The Rector said that NUML was known to have paved paths for promoting research and improved and adaptable educational paradigms. It was moving ahead with considerable efficacy and system, he added.

He said NUML believed that the essential rule of education was research and it had a fundamental role in the development of civilization.

"The higher standards in research adopted by our faculty and scholars are far encouraging. These will not only expand possibilities of education domestically but also escalate our cultural worth globally. Both research and education thrive upon constructive attitudes of life and restore intellect and knowledge," he said.

As a nation, such solemn ideals and practices were needed,he said, adding NUML was playing a commendable role in this regard.