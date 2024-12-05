Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Speakers at a seminar expressed grave concerns over the rising incidents of violence against women, revealing an 81% increase in cases until 2023.

The seminar, organized by Sukkur Range Police at IBA University Sukkur here on Thursday, highlighted alarming statistics, including over 8,000 complaints registered at the Sukkur Women Protection Cell. However, surprisingly, no FIR was registered in any of these cases. The event was part of the Women United for Change Movement, marking 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Addressing the event, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar emphasized that Pakistan can only progress when violence against women is eradicated and they are empowered. He saud that the police face severe criticism for failing to prevent violence against women. Then we need to think that why not start a struggle against it from home.He said that empowering women is not a new concept, islam has taught us to respect women from the very beginning, and has made her a partner in inheritance.

DIG said that Sindh Police is taking all measures to reduce violence against women and established women protection cell. He said Sindh Police has also reserved a quota for women, which is a testament to their equality.

Deputy Director of FIA Sukkur, Amjad Abbasi said that the law treats men and women equally, and out of every 100 complaints received by the FIA, 30% are related to violence against women.He said that very strict laws existed to protect women, but the general public has very little knowledge about them.

In this regard, he added, the FIA is also organizing various seminars to raise awareness among the public.

Incharge of Women Protection Cell Sukkur Rukhsana Mangi said that when the Women Protection Cell was launched in 2018, it was revealed that a large number of women were being subjected to violence. More than 8,000 complaints were registered, but due to various reasons, no FIR could be registered in any of these cases.

Director Women Development Department, Ghaffar Theheem said that the Women Development Department has also established Women Complaint Cells, and poor and helpless women are provided with free legal assistance in case of need.

Transgender activist Sanam Faqeer said that today Sindh Police has proved that the police is also against violence against women. The transgender community is even rejected by their own families, but despite facing violence, the transgender community remains strong, which shows their resilience.

Professor Dr. Qasim of Aror University said that social problems will not be solved until equality is achieved. Women can do every job that men can do, they just need to be given opportunities. Incidents of violence against women are increasing day by day, and it is the responsibility of the police to provide protection. If the police fulfill their responsibility, incidents of violence can be reduced.

Advocate Ghazala said that by 2023, there has been an 81% increase in cases of violence against women, and added that Police is the largest stakeholder, which has a crucial role to play in reducing it. SP legal Fida Hussain Solangi and others also addressed to the seminar.

The seminar was attended by officials from the Air Force, Rangers, FIA, Pakistan Sweet Home, students from Sukkur IBA University, representatives from the District Bar Sukkur, and non-governmental organizations.