DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday underlined the need for following the vision of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal for achieving progress of the country.

Addressing a function held at the main campus of the university in connection with Iqbal Day to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life besides acknowledging his contributions for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal focused on potential of the youth and considered them as precious asset of Muslim Ummah, but unfortunately today, they had deviated from ideology of the great poet philosopher.

As a result, he said that the country was facing a number of challenges.� The VC was of the view that youth could change the destiny of the nation and steer the country out of all prevailing problems if they could follow teachings of the Allama Iqbal in letter and spirit.�He stressed the need to understand the vision of Allama Iqbal and added that the nation should get united to overcome all challenges being faced by the country today.�Other speakers including Dr Muhammad Jamil, Dr Ikhlaq Awanand Ms Sanna Khan said that teachings of Dr Allama Iqbal served as beacon of light for the nation and his deliberations found in verse and prose should be followed to evolve a prosperous society for bright future.