Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teaching mode to transfer knowledge in classrooms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Speakers here at a seminar underlined the need for focusing on paradigm shift from traditional mode of teaching to transfer relative knowledge to students in classrooms.

They expressed these views in a session titled "Role of Quality Assurance in Teaching Excellence Framework," held on second day of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Quality Assurance System Conference, a press release said.

The session was chaired by Member (Operations and Planning) Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari and moderated by Vice Chancellor of LUMS, Lahore Dr Arshad Ahmad.

Vice Chancellor UET Taxila Prof. Dr M. Inayatullah Babar talked about the quality assurance in Engineering Education and stressed the need for accommodating maximum students wanted to study engineering in the university.

He said despite limited resources, Pakistan had now become a signatory of Washington Accord, the international organization for recognition of engineering degrees globally.

Dean School of Education LUMS Dr Tahir Raza Shah explained different steps taken to start a new school in LUMS and how challenging it was to incorporate students from diverse backgrounds in a classroom.

President INQAHE Dr Susanna Karakhanyan joined the session through video-conference call to discuss the role of her organization and commented about the relevance of Quality Assurance in education and achieving sustainable development goals.

Assistant Professor Kardan University, Afghanistan Dr Inshah Malik also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers suggested to include capacity building of teachers as per international standards and allowing freedom of expression to students by eliminating threats of cultural and political reasons that hinder critical thinking among students.