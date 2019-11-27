UrduPoint.com
Speakers Highlighted Public, Private Sector Efforts To Enroll Out Of School Children In KP

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:37 PM

Speakers at a seminar highlighted the government and development sector organizations' efforts to enroll disadvantaged and marginalized children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The seminar was organized here by the ALIGHT Pakistan, a humanitarian service provider, formerly known as the American Refugee Committee to highlight the issues pertaining to Out of School Children (OOSC) and seek solutions through recommendations in Peshawar, a press release Wednesday said.

A number of representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department, UN agencies, including UNICEF, WFP, United Nation UNHCR, Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Private School Association (PSA), Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), international NGOs, philanthropists, and civil society representatives, education sector experts including local universities' vice-chancellors and parliamentarians among more than 120 participants from the education sector were participated in the seminar.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Education Zia Ullah Bangash was the chief guest of the event while KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai also graced the occasion.

Zai Ullah Bangash highlighted the government priorities with an innovative approach for ensuring OOSC enrollment.

The government, he said, had devised a strategy for accommodating these children for improving infrastructure with further arrangements of hiring private buildings for second shift school as an endeavor for making Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa zero OOSC province by 2021.

He said the allocation of additional resources had been planned to uplift the education system in KP.

Shoukat Yousafzai highlighted that the provincial government with the support of potential actors in the education sector was materializing the vision of the Prime Minister for a literate Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government was determined to allocating additional resources for the betterment of the education sector, he ensured.

ALIGHT's Deputy Chief of Party Zabardast Khan Bangash said schools in the village and community-centered settings provided free and quality Primary education.

Children were inducted into a fast track learning program and equipped with basic literacy skills, he added.

He further noted that responding to the most disadvantaged children for their education was paramount for Alight Pakistan which would be achieved with mutual cooperation and collaboration with the government as well as a potential stakeholder.

A UNICEF representative informed the forum that UNICEF was supporting the Department of Education KP for OOSC enrollment.

UNICEF had formulated OOSC focused Education policy which was in the final stages, he said.

The panel discussion comprised of Rustum Shah Mohamad, former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Shahzad Hamayun, Deputy Director Education NCHD, Dr Iqbal Khan, PhD, Education Deputy Director Education ESED KP, and Amir Gamaryani, writer, poet, and educationist; they discussed OOSC challenges, causes, and solutions.

The panelists, through interactive discussion, presented valuable recommendations for addressing the issue of OOSCs.

The Penal discussion was moderated by Zabardast Khan Bangash, Alight DCOP. The panel's recommendations would be incorporated into a policy framework to be presented to the concerned.

It is worth mentioning here that ALIGHT, in partnership with Qatar's Education Above All Foundation's 'Educate A Child' project and the Government of Pakistan, was implementing the nation's largest intervention for out of school children, bringing one million children of primary school age into schools through the country.

