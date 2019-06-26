Speakers stress constitutional education, indiscriminate accountability for rule of law

The speakers at a workshop on Wednesday stressed the need for constitutional education and indiscriminate accountability for upholding rule of law

They emphasized upon youth leaders to study the law and constitution apart from their educational discipline to strengthen human rights education and prevent its violations.

These views were expressed by Daniyal Ahmed Javed, a Police Services of Pakistan officer posted in Swat as Assistance District Officer, Frontier Constabulary (PSP, ADOFC Swat), Dr. Israr from University of Swat and others while addressing Youth Capacity Building workshop organized by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS)in collaboration with Department of Forensic Sciences at University of Swat.

Daniyal Ahmed said that not knowing a law is not an excuse to commit crime and break the law; even misdemeanor. Responsible citizenship demands adherence to rule of law and compliance with the core constitutional values critical to social peace and harmony.

He said the state institutions must observe their constitutional limits and executive, legislature and judiciary should only commit to execution, legislation and adjudication respectively.

Limited resources of police hinder their service delivery capacity, he said adding that the police in Pakistan need educated foot soldiers. The idea of mob justice is contrary to the fundamental principles of law as law is humane, proportionate, rational and impersonal and it must have a feature of rehabilitation.

Dr. Israr from University of Swat, said that the core idea of democracy is public empowerment through their participation in the decision making processes, where the public representatives are answerable to the citizens.

He said democracy may not be perfect but the best available system of governance. Unlike democracy, the public participation in anarchy is extremely limited.

Shagufta Khalique, educationist, said that rights and responsibilities are inter-connected. Educating public on the rights and responsibilities anchored in their constitution as well as the international commitments like UDHR is absolutely necessary for social cohesion and peace.

She said the Constitution of Pakistan provides guidelines and basic principles for equal citizenry, however, the role of youth in promoting these ideals of equality and tolerance is direly needed to minimize human rights violations in the society.