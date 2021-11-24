Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Wednesday stressed the need of comprehending lessons taught by global pandemic as a nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Wednesday stressed the need of comprehending lessons taught by global pandemic as a nation.

Speaking at an opening ceremony of two-day seminar entitled "Muslim Family System: Modern Challenges and Their Solution" under auspices of BZU Islamic Studies Department here, she informed that restlessness in our lives would come to an end by abiding by teachings of Islam.

"Life has no conceptualization without Allah's Will. Nothing is possible without His Will. Even prophets were not permitted to feel proudness,' she noted.

Aligarh Muslim University faculty member Dr Abu Sufyan Islahi said western system had cracks from within it, adding that family system had ended in western society.

He stated that fruits of family system were available in islam only.

In his presidential address, Bahaudin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi noted respect to all religions was important, but humanity tops all.

He recommended that Muslims Ummah will have to play its role for implementation of family system, adding that each one of us strive to remove growing differences and distances developed among us.

Scholar from Jama-i- Al Azhar, Dr Abu-ul Fateh, termed the family system as dire need of the hour, saying, the solutions of the challenges lied with Allah's teachings and abiding by Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Agriculture University Gomal Balochistan VC Dr Masroor Ahamd, IIU Director Dr Zia ul Haq, Acting VC Eemerson University Dr Naveed Chaudhary also spoke on the occasion.