Special Committees Formed To Check Educational Institutions During COVID 19 Threat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Special Committees formed to check educational institutions during COVID 19 threat

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has constituted special committees to check government and private schools, colleges, academies and Madaris in wake of COVID 19 pandemic

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has constituted special committees to check government and private schools, colleges, academies and Madaris in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

The committees will work under Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Zahoor Chohan and will comprise District Education Officers, Deputy District Education Officers, and Assistant District Education Officers.

The committees will visit different schools, colleges, academies, and Madaris on daily basis to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures for COVID 19 (coronavirus) in true letter and spirit.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against educational institutions found open in violation of government instruction or failed to take measures against coronavirus.

The registration of the institution will be canceled and it will be sealed with a police case registered against responsible person.

