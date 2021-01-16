UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Session About Anti-narcotics Held At UoS In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Special session about anti-narcotics held at UoS in sargodha

The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special session in connection with anti-drug campaign here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special session in connection with anti-drug campaign here on Saturday.

The session was attended by Chief Coordinator Anti-Narcotics Task Force Shehzad Afzal, Public Relations Officer for District Police Officer Abid Hussain and Lecturer department of criminology and sociology Zainul Abideen beside other participants.

Chief coordinator Anti-narcotics task force Shehzad Afzal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to end the menace of narcotics and for this purpose an awareness campaign had been launched.

He urged the need for coordinated effort for the eradication of drug addiction and its peddling.

Abid Hussain, a spokesman for the district police said that Sargodha police were active againstdrug peddlers and several successful operations had been conducted to eradicate drug trafficking.

Zainul Abideen also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Sargodha University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

4 minutes ago

Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza to umpure South Africa tests

6 minutes ago

Pakistan and South Africa set to resume Test rival ..

12 minutes ago

‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on ord ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Depa ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.