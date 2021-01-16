Special session about anti-narcotics held at UoS in sargodha

The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special session in connection with anti-drug campaign here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special session in connection with anti-drug campaign here on Saturday.

The session was attended by Chief Coordinator Anti-Narcotics Task Force Shehzad Afzal, Public Relations Officer for District Police Officer Abid Hussain and Lecturer department of criminology and sociology Zainul Abideen beside other participants.

Chief coordinator Anti-narcotics task force Shehzad Afzal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to end the menace of narcotics and for this purpose an awareness campaign had been launched.

He urged the need for coordinated effort for the eradication of drug addiction and its peddling.

Abid Hussain, a spokesman for the district police said that Sargodha police were active againstdrug peddlers and several successful operations had been conducted to eradicate drug trafficking.

Zainul Abideen also spoke on the occasion.