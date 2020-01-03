UrduPoint.com
SPLA Delegation Discusses Academic Issues With Vice-Chancellor University Of Sindh

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:55 PM

A delegation of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) Hyderabad region called on Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat to discuss issues pertaining to affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) Hyderabad region called on Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat to discuss issues pertaining to affiliated colleges.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that the delegation discussed various issues including allocation of duties to college teachers, fee structure and other academic and administrative aspects.

The VC shared with the delegation that the resolution of matters of college teachers had always remained his top priority. He also thanked the delegation upon cooperation extended by college faculty towards control of use of unfair means during annual examinations and solicited the same degree of cooperation and support in terms of control over cheating in examinations related to the subject of law.

The Vice Chancellor reiterated his resolve and policy of zero tolerance towards copy culture in the college examinations. He also assured the visiting delegation of his fullest support in resolving all legitimate issues at the earliest.

The SPLA delegation also extended profound thanks to Vice Chancellor upon opportune resolution of issues and assured him of their fullest support and cooperation.

