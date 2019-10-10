Sports activities essential for enhancing capabilities of students: Yousaf Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Thursday said all available resources were being utilized to develop sports activities which would help to enhance capabilities of students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Thursday said all available resources were being utilized to develop sports activities which would help to enhance capabilities of students.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of two days of Inter-Sport Holders Committee, Pakistan at local hotel in Quetta, who was also Chairman of Inter Board Sports Committee (IBSC) Pakistan, said press release issued here.

All sports officials of Pakistan Boards attended the meeting. The decision was made in the meeting that all games to be held in Islamabad for next year. The meeting also decided that hockey matches would be held in Larkana and football matches to be played in Balochistan under supervision of Balochistan Board.

On the occasion speaking, Chairman of Inter-Board Sports Committee (IBSC), Chairman of BBISE Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said it was our responsibility to ensure provision of facilities to players in sports grounds in order to create players as International Level for making bright the name of country and province.

"Holding of sport activities are also essential for fitness of the students", he said.

He said new generations could be saved from menace of narcotics in respective areas of province when we would be made sport grounds functional in the area, saying that some of players' talented are being wasted due to lack of facilities.

He also urged all sport officers that they should play their key role for sports activities so that boards' students including boys and girls to take parts in games for enhancing their capabilities for betterment of country.