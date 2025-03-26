Spring holidays announced for all KP schools

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced spring holidays for all schools across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary education has announced spring holidays for all schools across the province.

According to a new notification issued by the department, all schools will remain closed from April 1 to April 8.

The notification further states that school principals, head teachers, and clerical staff are required to remain present at the schools during the holidays.

Additionally, the distribution of free textbooks to students will continue during the holiday period.

