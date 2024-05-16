SPSC Announces Final Results Of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020, 101 candidates have been allotted various groups posts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020, 101 candidates have been allotted various groups posts.
Asma Saeed, Iram Shaikh, Tahra Noreen, Mehreen Raza, Uzma and Fatima Khurshid have been allotted Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP while four female candidates have been allocated for Provincial Management Services.
The shortlisted 182 candidates, who passed the written, were interviewed, whereby 101 candidates have been allotted different groups.
In the results, 101 candidates have been allotted different groups, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Provincial Management Services, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Acting Director of Narcotics Control, Excise and Taxation Officer, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Labor, Labor Officer, District food Controller, and Additional District Food Controller.
The list of successful candidates has been uploaded on the SPS website.
On March 26, the list of, 182 candidates were announced, who were declared successful in the written examination of CCE 2020, whereas the interview process of said Examination started from 17th April 2024 and continued till 7th May 2024. The same has been carried out in compliance with the court order.
The advertisement of the said examination was released on 30th July 2019, in which more than fifteen thousand candidates submitted their applications.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar
More Stories From Education
-
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police force5 hours ago
-
UEP, NUST join hand to support students6 hours ago
-
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education minister1 day ago
-
Step afoot to end curse of copying system from examination centers: Ejaz1 day ago
-
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship1 day ago
-
Five Chinese scholars receive PhD degrees in PU's 133rd convocation2 days ago
-
Education board promotes four assistants2 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research praised2 days ago
-
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU3 days ago
-
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 183 days ago
-
Punjab University’s convocation tomorrow3 days ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheats, ensures transparency3 days ago