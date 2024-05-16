SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020, 101 candidates have been allotted various groups posts.

Asma Saeed, Iram Shaikh, Tahra Noreen, Mehreen Raza, Uzma and Fatima Khurshid have been allotted Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP while four female candidates have been allocated for Provincial Management Services.

The shortlisted 182 candidates, who passed the written, were interviewed, whereby 101 candidates have been allotted different groups.

In the results, 101 candidates have been allotted different groups, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Provincial Management Services, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Acting Director of Narcotics Control, Excise and Taxation Officer, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Labor, Labor Officer, District food Controller, and Additional District Food Controller.

The list of successful candidates has been uploaded on the SPS website.

On March 26, the list of, 182 candidates were announced, who were declared successful in the written examination of CCE 2020, whereas the interview process of said Examination started from 17th April 2024 and continued till 7th May 2024. The same has been carried out in compliance with the court order.

The advertisement of the said examination was released on 30th July 2019, in which more than fifteen thousand candidates submitted their applications.

