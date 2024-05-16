Open Menu

SPSC Announces Final Results Of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020, 101 candidates have been allotted various groups posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020, 101 candidates have been allotted various groups posts.

Asma Saeed, Iram Shaikh, Tahra Noreen, Mehreen Raza, Uzma and Fatima Khurshid have been allotted Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP while four female candidates have been allocated for Provincial Management Services.

The shortlisted 182 candidates, who passed the written, were interviewed, whereby 101 candidates have been allotted different groups.

In the results, 101 candidates have been allotted different groups, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Provincial Management Services, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Acting Director of Narcotics Control, Excise and Taxation Officer, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Labor, Labor Officer, District food Controller, and Additional District Food Controller.

The list of successful candidates has been uploaded on the SPS website.

On March 26, the list of, 182 candidates were announced, who were declared successful in the written examination of CCE 2020, whereas the interview process of said Examination started from 17th April 2024 and continued till 7th May 2024. The same has been carried out in compliance with the court order.

The advertisement of the said examination was released on 30th July 2019, in which more than fifteen thousand candidates submitted their applications.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Same March April May July 2019 2020 From Court SPSC

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

4 minutes ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

7 minutes ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

7 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

4 minutes ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

4 minutes ago
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

4 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

4 minutes ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

4 minutes ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

43 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

43 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Education