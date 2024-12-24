SPSC Announces Final Results Of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final results for the post of Lecturer Islamiat (BPS-17) in the College Education Department, Government of Sindh
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final results for the post of Lecturer Islamiat (BPS-17) in the College education Department, Government of Sindh.
63 male and 43 female candidates have been declared successful for the positions. However, two candidates have qualified for the post of Prosecuting Inspector BPS-16 in the Energy Department.
The posts were announced vide Advertisement No. 05/2023, the written tests held in April 2024, followed by interviews in November and December 2024.
The final results have been announced and have been recommendations for appointment to administrative department. Additionally, two candidates have been declared successful for the post of Prosecuting Inspector (BPS-16) in the Energy Department.
The SPSC has ensured adherence to constitutional requirements regarding urban, rural, male, and female quotas during the selection process. The complete list of successful candidates with obtained marks is available on the official SPSC website.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Education
-
SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector43 seconds ago
-
GCU, Lourdes University, USA sign agreement to promote international cooperation in education, resea ..41 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees4 hours ago
-
The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)4 hours ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with FLI to protect endangered languages4 hours ago
-
IIUI Board of Trustees convenes 16th meeting in Riyadh4 hours ago
-
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province1 day ago
-
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions4 days ago
-
COMSTECH to continue provision of educational facilities to Palestinian students: Prof. Dr. Iqbal4 days ago
-
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees8 days ago
-
Punjab University organizes seminar on ‘Belt & Road Initiative8 days ago
-
KU VC visits admission fee counters in university8 days ago