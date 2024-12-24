SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final results for the post of Lecturer Islamiat (BPS-17) in the College Education Department, Government of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final results for the post of Lecturer Islamiat (BPS-17) in the College education Department, Government of Sindh.

63 male and 43 female candidates have been declared successful for the positions. However, two candidates have qualified for the post of Prosecuting Inspector BPS-16 in the Energy Department.

The posts were announced vide Advertisement No. 05/2023, the written tests held in April 2024, followed by interviews in November and December 2024.

The final results have been announced and have been recommendations for appointment to administrative department. Additionally, two candidates have been declared successful for the post of Prosecuting Inspector (BPS-16) in the Energy Department.

The SPSC has ensured adherence to constitutional requirements regarding urban, rural, male, and female quotas during the selection process. The complete list of successful candidates with obtained marks is available on the official SPSC website.