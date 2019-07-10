SPSC announces result of written test for the post of Sub Engineer (Electrical)

(@imziishan)

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Wednesday announced pre interview written test result for the post of Sub Engineer (Electrical) BPS-11 under Education Works Male/Female in School Education and Literacy department Government of Sindh

According to press release issued by Sindh Public Service Commission, the number of candidates has been shortlisted in accordance with Article 0803 of RMR 2006.

The datum marks accordingly are 72 in case of candidates having Rural domicile and 52 marks in case of candidates having Urban domicile.

The candidates, whose roll numbers are given below are declared to be eligible to appear in the interview.

The Roll numbers 29834, 29875, 29906, 29938,29955, 29993, 301190, 30151, 30168, 30171, 30172, 30198, 30206, 30210, 30221, 30300, 30351, 30376, 30404, 30414, 30506, 40526, 30619, 30736, 30736, 30777, 30844, 30869, 30959, 30964, 31080 and 31086 have been declared eligible for interview.

The result is also available on official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i.e. www.spsc.gov.pk.