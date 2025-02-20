SPSC Declares 35 Candidates Fit For Appointment As Lecturer, Economics
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Economics (BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Economics (BPS-17) in College education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.
According to result announced by SPSC on Thursday 35 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Economics in College Education department ,Sindh.
The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Education
-
SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Economics4 minutes ago
-
Isra University hosts 8th Job &Trade Fair 20254 minutes ago
-
Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu ..4 minutes ago
-
Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam4 hours ago
-
Essex University delegation visits Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)5 hours ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on 'Modern Concept of History & Standard Criticism'2 days ago
-
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition2 days ago
-
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees2 days ago
-
CG COMSTECH calls for science-led solutions and global collaboration to combat neglected tropical di ..2 days ago
-
UoM announces admissions for BA, B.Sc supplementary exam 2024-252 days ago
-
Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF3 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 183 days ago