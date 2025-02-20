SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Economics

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Economics (BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Economics (BPS-17) in College education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to result announced by SPSC on Thursday 35 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Economics in College Education department ,Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).