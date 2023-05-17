SPSC stopped MBA/BBA degrees holders from appearing in interview

As many as 200 MBA/BBA pass candidates, who qualified written test for the post of Lecturer Commerce in College Education Department Sindh, were denied to appear in the interview conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission by citing the reason that their degrees were not equivalent to the degrees required for the post

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :As many as 200 MBA/BBA pass candidates, who qualified written test for the post of Lecturer Commerce in College education Department Sindh, were denied to appear in the interview conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission by citing the reason that their degrees were not equivalent to the degrees required for the post.

This was stated by MBA/BBA pass candidates Hina Khalid Mairaj, Mahreen Zardari and Mashooq Shahani while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

They said as per the advertisement applications were invited from M.Com/B.Com and other relevant degree holders and they as an MBA/BBA holder had applied for the post and were allowed to appear in written part of that exam and also qualified the test.

In the past MBA/BBA pass candidates were declared qualified for the post of Lecturer Commerce and several Lecturers are still performing their jobs but now SPSC had stopped MBA/BBA pass candidates from appearing in the commission exams which is sheer injustice to them, they said.

They demanded the Sindh Public Service Commission, Higher Education Commission and Sindh Government to allow MBA/BBA pass candidates to appear in the interview for the post of Lecturer Commerce.

They said the masters of Commerce and MBA and BBA degrees were equal as there were almost the same subjects in both the classes.

They called upon higher authorities to resolve their problems as they had qualified a written exam for the said post.