UrduPoint.com

SRSO Celebrates Int'l Education Day In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:36 PM

SRSO celebrates Int'l education day in Khairpur

International Day of Education was commemorated under the theme of "Changing Course, Transforming the Education" at Government High School Sami, district Khairpur, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Education and Literacy department on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :International Day of Education was commemorated under the theme of "Changing Course, Transforming the Education" at Government High School Sami, district Khairpur, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Education and Literacy department on Monday.

In this connection, a mega event was organized to provide a platform to all stakeholders and students to discuss the importance of education, the role of stakeholders and present to students to show their skills and learning with stakeholders. On this occasion, different activities were presented by students to show their creativity and learning with participants which were highly appreciated by guests and participants. 100 stakeholders from different walks of life and above 400 boys and girls of the school participated in the event. The local notables including Abdul Hameed Serai, Abdul Majeed Siyal, educationist Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Razak Memon were among the chief guests.

Different activities and competitions were conducted among the students to present their skills, knowledge, and learning and they participated and enjoyed it a lot.

The event was started with a welcome song presented by school students and presented ajraks gifts to chief guests by the school management.

A speech competition was also held among the students on the importance of education in Sindhi, urdu and English languages .

Quiz competition among boys and girls teams was also conducted to test and develop their interest in seeking knowledge.

On this, a panel discussion was also conducted Right to Education under Artificial 25-A among the different stakeholders. They discussed key issues and challenges to education and the role of stakeholders after the approval of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of speech, easy, and quiz competitions.

SRSO Project Manager and School Coordinator Muhammad Akram Shaikh thanked all for their participation.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Khairpur Event All From Government

Recent Stories

European stocks bounce back at open 31st Jan, 2022

European stocks bounce back at open 31st Jan, 2022

32 seconds ago
 Europe Ramps Up Coal Power Generation in 2021, Red ..

Europe Ramps Up Coal Power Generation in 2021, Reduces Gas Usage by 1% - IEA

33 seconds ago
 Nadal 'doesn't care' if he's best ever after recor ..

Nadal 'doesn't care' if he's best ever after record 21st Slam

36 seconds ago
 Federer and Djokovic praise 'great champion' Nadal ..

Federer and Djokovic praise 'great champion' Nadal for Slam record

38 seconds ago
 FEATURE - Not Just US Veterans: Iraqi Mother Lost ..

FEATURE - Not Just US Veterans: Iraqi Mother Lost 8 Children at Birth After Burn ..

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to host Terry Fox Run on 5th Febru ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Terry Fox Run on 5th February

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>