SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :International Day of Education was commemorated under the theme of "Changing Course, Transforming the Education" at Government High School Sami, district Khairpur, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Education and Literacy department on Monday.

In this connection, a mega event was organized to provide a platform to all stakeholders and students to discuss the importance of education, the role of stakeholders and present to students to show their skills and learning with stakeholders. On this occasion, different activities were presented by students to show their creativity and learning with participants which were highly appreciated by guests and participants. 100 stakeholders from different walks of life and above 400 boys and girls of the school participated in the event. The local notables including Abdul Hameed Serai, Abdul Majeed Siyal, educationist Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Razak Memon were among the chief guests.

Different activities and competitions were conducted among the students to present their skills, knowledge, and learning and they participated and enjoyed it a lot.

The event was started with a welcome song presented by school students and presented ajraks gifts to chief guests by the school management.

A speech competition was also held among the students on the importance of education in Sindhi, urdu and English languages .

Quiz competition among boys and girls teams was also conducted to test and develop their interest in seeking knowledge.

On this, a panel discussion was also conducted Right to Education under Artificial 25-A among the different stakeholders. They discussed key issues and challenges to education and the role of stakeholders after the approval of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of speech, easy, and quiz competitions.

SRSO Project Manager and School Coordinator Muhammad Akram Shaikh thanked all for their participation.