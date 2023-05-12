SSC annual exam, postponed papers to start from May 15: BISE Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Friday issued a revised date sheet for the SSC Annual-I examination 2023 and notified papers from May 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Kohat board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Friday issued a revised date sheet for the SSC Annual-I examination 2023 and notified papers from May 15.

According to the controller of examination, the papers of Biology, Computer Science and food and Nutrition, class 10th would be held on May 15 at 9 a.m. and art and model drawing practical of class 9th in evening at 1400 hours.

Similarly, the papers of Biology, Computer Science and Food and Nutrition, Class 9 would be held on May 16 at 9 a.m. and art and model drawing practical of Class 10 in the evening at 1400 hours.

On May 17 and 18 the examination of Pakistan Studies (compulsory) of Class 10 and Class 9 would be held respectively.

He said that the postponed papers of the SSC annual-I examination would start from May 19, adding that according to the revised date sheet, the Math (Science subjects) and General Science of Class 10th would be held on May 19, morning and Civic, Economics and Geography of Class 9 in the evening.

On May 20, Math (Science Subjects) and General Science of Class 9th would be taken in the morning and Management for Better Home of Class 10th in the evening.

Similarly, on May 22 the papers of Chemistry and General Math (Arts), class 10th would be held in the morning and Pashto, Arabic, Persian, urdu Literature and English Literature, Class 9 in the evening.

On May 23, the papers of Chemistry and General Math (Arts), Class 9 would be held in the morning and Pashto, Arabic, Persian, Urdu Literature and English Literature, Class 10 in the evening.

The revised practical exams would be conducted from May 25 to 30, he said and informed that on May 25 and 26 the practicals of Physics, Health and Physical Education, Class 9 and Class 10 would be held respectively.

Similarly, on May 27 and 28 the practical exams of Biology and Computer Science of Class 9 and Class 10 would be held respectively.

On May 29 and 30, the practicals of Chemistry, Food and Nutrition and Electrical Wiring of Class 9 and Class 10 would be taken respectively.