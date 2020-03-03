UrduPoint.com
SSC Annual Examination 2020 To Start From March 13

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:24 PM

SSC annual examination 2020 to start from March 13

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Tuesday issued the schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examination which would commence from March 13 and the board has also issued roll number slips to122000 male and female candidates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Tuesday issued the schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examination which would commence from March 13 and the board has also issued roll number slips to122000 male and female candidates.

In SSC annual 2020 examination 84338 candidates would appear in the science group, 36949 would appear in the humanities group including 74222 male students and 47062 female students. 62968 students would appear in SSC 9th grade and 59016 students would appear in grade 10 examination.

ABISE has established 472 examination centers all across the Hazara division where 159 centers were dedicated to female candidates.

The board officials also conducted a day-longd training workshop for Superintendents and bring transparency and discouraging cheating culture means during the examination, ABISE also directed to install Close Circuit tv cameras (CCTV) in all government and private school's examination centers those would be monitored in the board office control room.

Chairman ABISE Mukhtiar Khan told to media that first time in the history of Hazara division following the recommendations of District Education Officers (DEO) male and female of all districts of Hazara division board administration has deputing honest and dedicated staff for invigilation duty and for paper marking the principals of Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera would recommend the Names of the teachers, adding he said.

Mukhtiar Khan stated that we have formed a strict policy keeping in view of the past complaints of question paper leakage to avoid any untoward situation in the upcoming examination.

