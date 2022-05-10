SSC annual exams start amid foolproof arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 started in Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 started in Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday.

According to spokesman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), as many as 117,796 students would appear in the exams which have started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which started today, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports would be presented to the chairman on daily basis and action would directly be taken by the chairman, he said.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the arrangements were finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

