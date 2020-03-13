SSC examination 2020 postponed

In pursuance of the decision taken by the Provincial Cabinet in its meeting, the education department has postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 and closure of all schools with immediate effect for 15 days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the decision taken by the Provincial Cabinet in its meeting, the education department has postponed the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2020 and closure of all schools with immediate effect for 15 days.

Earlier, the Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) scheduled the SSC annual examination 2020 to start from March 13.

According to the notification issued by the Secretary KPK Elementary & Secondary Education Department, all schools with boarding/hostel facilities should contact parents/ guardians of children and ensure their return to homes within the next couple of days.