SSC Exams Holding Peacefully Across Sukkur

Published May 10, 2023

SSC exams holding peacefully across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The first three days of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and Part II examinations were held peacefully across the Sukkur division from 9 am to 12 noon amid tight security on Wednesday.

While visiting different examination centres, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Muhammad Rafiq Palh told media men that the examinations were being held peacefully throughout the region, adding that board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.

He said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centres.

The examinations were also held peacefully in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

