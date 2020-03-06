UrduPoint.com
SSC Exams: Sale Of Pocket Guides Banned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

The Peshawar District Administration has under section 144 banned preparations and sale of the Pocket Guides ahead of the SSC Exams 2020 commencing from March 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar District Administration has under section 144 banned preparations and sale of the Pocket Guides ahead of the SSC Exams 2020 commencing from March 13.

The spokesman of the administration said that taking out photocopy of any documents within three hundred meter radius of the Exams Halls has also been banned.

Similarly, the assembly of the people in 200 meters range of the exam centers would also not be allowed. The ban would continue to enforce for twenty days.

