SSC & HSC Exams To Start From April 7: Controller Of Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:12 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Controller of Examinations of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhruuddin Ahmed Babar Abro, had released the schedule for the practical and theory examinations of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th.

(SSC and HSC)

According to the decision , the practical examinations for classes 9th and 10th will commence from March 10, 2025, while the theory examinations will begin from April 7, 2025.

Similarly, the theory examinations for classes 11th and 12th will start from April 28, 2025, and the practical examinations will be conducted after the theory exams. In this regard, all examination centers have been instructed to prepare accordingly. The detailed timetable for the examinations will be released soon.

