SSC, HSSC Annual Exams In Sindh To Be Conducted In May
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Annual examinations of matriculation and intermediate by all educational boards of Sindh will be held in May 2024 and section 144 Cr.PC to be enforced around the examination centers while bringing mobile phones into examination centers would be completely prohibited
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Annual examinations of matriculation and intermediate by all educational boards of Sindh will be held in May 2024 and section 144 Cr.PC to be enforced around the examination centers while bringing mobile phones into examination centers would be completely prohibited.
The decisions were taken in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review and finalize arrangements for board examinations.
The meeting was jointly chaired by Sindh Minister of Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani and the Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, said a statement issued here.
Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Sammon, Secretary school Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Sheikh, Chairmen and secretaries of educational boards and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
The heads of educational boards briefed the meeting that arrangements have been finalized for conducting matriculation (Secondary School Certificate) examinations in the first week of May and intermediate (Higher Secondary School Certificate) examinations in the end of May 2024.
The meeting was informed that number of students registered with Board of Secondary Education Karachi for SSC exams was 350,198. Among them 73,724 candidates were enrolled in government schools while 276,474 candidates in private schools.
The meeting was informed that 250 examination centers will be set up in Karachi for conducting matriculation exams. The meeting was further informed that number of students registered with Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for HSC examination was 290,220.
The heads of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education also briefed the meeting about preparations for exams.
Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani, at the occasion, said that the Sindh government was determined to improve the overall examination system.
Malkani said that recommendation for enforcing Section 144 Cr.P.C around the examination centers would be made to the government while vigilance teams would play effective role for monitoring of the examinations.
He said that in case of a complaint regarding leakage of exam paper action will be taken against the chairman of the board concerned.
It was unanimously decided in the meeting that bringing mobile phones to the examination center will be strictly prohibited and phones found in possession of students inside the exam center will be confiscated.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, speaking at the occasion, urged on collective role of all the stakeholders for discouraging use of unfair means in the exams. He also assured the fullest cooperation by education department to boards for conduct of annual examinations.
The minister said that a third party assessment of exam results will also be carried out to verify complaints regarding the granted marks.
The meeting also reviewed the process of digitization of record, effective evaluation of answer sheets and other arrangements in detail.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi
More Stories From Education
-
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct10 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana SSC exams start on May 021 hour ago
-
UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal4 hours ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 254 hours ago
-
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hina Hafeezullah2 days ago
-
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate5 days ago
-
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee5 days ago
-
COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly6 days ago
-
Primary exams underway in Larkana7 days ago
-
SPSC starts viva of competitive exams 20207 days ago
-
ABISE annual exams for secondary school certificate to begin from Thursday7 days ago
-
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled7 days ago