SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Annual examinations of matriculation and intermediate by all educational boards of Sindh will be held in May 2024 and section 144 Cr.PC to be enforced around the examination centers while bringing mobile phones into examination centers would be completely prohibited.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review and finalize arrangements for board examinations.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Sindh Minister of Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani and the Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, said a statement issued here.

Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Sammon, Secretary school Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Sheikh, Chairmen and secretaries of educational boards and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The heads of educational boards briefed the meeting that arrangements have been finalized for conducting matriculation (Secondary School Certificate) examinations in the first week of May and intermediate (Higher Secondary School Certificate) examinations in the end of May 2024.

The meeting was informed that number of students registered with Board of Secondary Education Karachi for SSC exams was 350,198. Among them 73,724 candidates were enrolled in government schools while 276,474 candidates in private schools.

The meeting was informed that 250 examination centers will be set up in Karachi for conducting matriculation exams. The meeting was further informed that number of students registered with Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for HSC examination was 290,220.

The heads of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education also briefed the meeting about preparations for exams.

Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani, at the occasion, said that the Sindh government was determined to improve the overall examination system.

Malkani said that recommendation for enforcing Section 144 Cr.P.C around the examination centers would be made to the government while vigilance teams would play effective role for monitoring of the examinations.

He said that in case of a complaint regarding leakage of exam paper action will be taken against the chairman of the board concerned.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that bringing mobile phones to the examination center will be strictly prohibited and phones found in possession of students inside the exam center will be confiscated.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, speaking at the occasion, urged on collective role of all the stakeholders for discouraging use of unfair means in the exams. He also assured the fullest cooperation by education department to boards for conduct of annual examinations.

The minister said that a third party assessment of exam results will also be carried out to verify complaints regarding the granted marks.

The meeting also reviewed the process of digitization of record, effective evaluation of answer sheets and other arrangements in detail.