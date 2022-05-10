UrduPoint.com

SSC Part-II Annual Exam Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:57 PM

SSC Part-II annual exam starts

The annual Secondary School Certificate Part-II (10th class) examination-2022 started at 550 examination centers in Faisalabad division here Tuesday under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad

According to BISE spokesperson Sajid Naqvi, the examination has been started in four districts including Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang and Faisalabad.

Total 550 examination centers including 237 for girls have been set up to facilitate the candidates in all the four districts.

Total 164,521 candidates including 144,148 regular and 20,373 private were appearing for the examination.

130,690 candidates including 58,673 girls were taking the examination in the science group,while 33,831 candidates including 22,809 girls were sitting in the arts group exam.

As many as 333 examination centers including 158 centers for girls and 22 combined centers have been set up in district Faisalabad. 37 exam centers including 12 for girls and 10 combine in Chiniot district, 92 centers including 33 for girls and 20 combine centers have been set up in Jhang district and 88 centers including 34 for girls and 19 combined have been established in Toba Tek Singh district.

The examination will end on May 25th.

