SSO Organizes Counseling Seminar On Competitive Exams

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Student Support Organization (SSO) organized a seminar titled "CSS and PCS General Testing Examination" at HM Khawaja library here on Sunday.

Additional Director Education, Razi Khan Jamali was chief guest on the occasion while Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdullah Dahri, Assistant Director HM Khawaja Library Mir Khan Zardari, District education Officer Primary Deen Mohammad Pathan, SDO Irrigation Israr Dahari and others spoke at the seminar.

They advised students to set an aim in life that would motivate them to work hard and earnestly.

instead of being frightened and fearful of CSS and PCS examinations youth must seek proper guidance and work hard to pass the examination that could lead them towards a bright career, they advised and bemoaned that there were many intelligent students who cannot go for test of commission due to lack of proper guidance and direction.

Speakers said that HM Khawaja Library was an excellent platform from where all the young male and female students could get guidance about competitive exams.

