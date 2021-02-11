SSS-ISHDS Join Hands For Enrolling Out-of-school Children
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Social Service Sector (SSS) and Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) agreed to join hands for putting out-of-school children in formal or non-formal schools in different districts of the northern Sindh.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday,the pledge to collaborate for enrolling out-of-school children was made by the SSS Director Ms Sana Waheed and Chief Coordination Officer (IGHDS) Nosheen Shakeel during a ceremony.