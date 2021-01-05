SSTs' demand for promotion accepted

The protest demonstration of Secondary School Teachers (SSTs) proved fruitful as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) issued a notification accepting their demand for promotion to next scale

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The protest demonstration of Secondary school Teachers (SSTs) proved fruitful as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) issued a notification accepting their demand for promotion to next scale.

After a protest staged here the other day, a delegation of SST Welfare Association led by Habibullah Nashaiman, Ikram Bacha, Zulfiqar Ahmed and others met the secretary E&SED in presence of director E&SE, Additional Director E&SE, Almas Khan and discussed issues pertaining to their promotion.

The Secretary E&SED principally agreed to consider the demands of the delegation and asked Director E&SE to submit a workable solution within a fortnight.

The delegation thanked the Secretary E&SED and other officers for keenly looking into their demand and announced to end their protest.