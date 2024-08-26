Open Menu

St. Patrick’s High School Organizes Sabeel On Chalem At St. Patrick's High School

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Father Mario, a leading Christian leader, on Monday arranged a Sabeel event on Chehlum (40th day of Muharram) at St. Patrick's High School as a display of interfaith harmony and compassion

Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues in his message said : "In times of mourning and remembrance, we come together to support one another today, we gather as one human family, regardless of our differences, to show that our shared humanity is stronger than any divide. Let us continue to spread love, kindness, and compassion in our communities.

This brought together staff, students, and people from all walks of life as this act of kindness and compassion was a testament to the crucial role of humanity and the importance of solidarity in a society.

The gathering served as a reminder of the significance of human values and the need to cultivate a sense of community and understanding.

Staff and students alike were deeply moved by the experience, and left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive impact.

