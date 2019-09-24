UrduPoint.com
Stakeholders Meeting At USPCAS-E NUST

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Stakeholders Meeting at USPCAS-E NUST

US-Pakistan centers for energy open doors to Government and private investors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2019) The US-Pakistan Centers for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) organised “6th National Stakeholders Meeting on Energy” at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Tuesday. The consultative meeting was attended by over 80 participants, including senior officials from the Government of Pakistan, Higher Education Commission (HEC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and industry and academic partners.

Led by Arizona State University (ASU), the meeting provided a forum to share achievements on applied energy research conducted by the faculty at USPCAS-E. Under the Think Tank Dialogue, the session also provided a platform to discuss strategies for energy institutions both public and private, and universities to enhance cooperation and help address Pakistan’s energy needs.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Asif Raza, Pro-Rector Academics NUST, remarked that USPCAS-E had achieved all its key targets in the five years as a USAID-funded project.

He reiterated his commitment that USPCAS-E would continue not only to provide energy solutions for Pakistan but also create a pool of highly educated scientists and energy experts.

The one-day meeting featured over 20 research posters that showcased cutting-edge energy research conducted by USPCAS-E faculty and their students at both University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar (UET) and NUST. The key stakeholders provided technical feedback on the research projects having the potential to be commercialised.

The USPCAS-E program – under the umbrella of HEC and in partnership with ASU, UET Peshawar and NUST – has produced over 300 graduates, completed 48 research projects and awarded 555 scholarships to deserving scholars. In addition, 217 students and faculty have completed an exchange program in the United States.

