UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standardized Educational System Imperative For Teaching License: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:46 PM

Standardized educational system imperative for teaching license: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that identification of transparent and standardized educational system was imperative for identifying teachers' qualification in the proposed law with regard to issuance of teaching license

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that identification of transparent and standardized educational system was imperative for identifying teachers' qualification in the proposed law with regard to issuance of teaching license.

He was chairing a meeting to review future road map of Schools Education Department (SED) to ensure quality education in public schools here at CM Office. Provincial Minister Schools Education Murad Raas, Chief Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs and Development Dr. Salman Shah, provincial secretaries concerned and others officers were also present.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that a suitable mechanism would be devised for improving capacity of female teachers through the platform of Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development.

The services of Punjab Education Foundation could also be solicited with regard to establishment of model schools.

He hoped that urdu teaching system at Primary level will help in better educating the students along with elimination of rot method of learning, asserting that Human Resource Management Information System would improve the SED performance after the success of e-transfer programme as the Insaaf Afternoon school Programme had helped in increasing enrolment.

He mentioned that Insaaf mobile School System would also boost literacy at the grassroots, and SED should move forward with a departmental vision to harvest better results.

He directed the SED officials to update the Finance Department about required financial expenditures within the stipulated time for their programmes so that any delay might not hamper the programme targets.

On this occasion, Dr. Salman Shah said that provision of quality education in government institutions was a serious problem, and teachers have a fundamental role in this regard for which SED should explain its benchmarks and apprised about its present position. It should also tell that how many talented teachers it had and when this issue could be overcome, he added.

Highlighting the SED reforms programme, Provincial Minister Murad Raas said that solution of teachers' job related problems had been brought under one click by using latest technology so as to improve quality of education in public schools under the New Deal Policy 2018-23 aimed at helping the teachers so that they could give full attention towards teachings.

Additional incentives were being given to reinvigorate the Head Teacher's role, besides providing necessary training to them, while first phase of the project for improving the syllabus had been completed. Similarly, Insaaf Afternoon Schools Programme substantially helped in overcoming the dearth of schools, and model schools project was being launched this year to improve the schools conditions. Under Insaaf Mobile School System, he said, the child labourers would be provided education two to three hours every day to a nearby place to help improve the literacy rate.

Early childhood education programme was also being launched as it would motivate and encourage the kids to get education, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Education Mobile Road Job Government Click Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Dubai toStage Middle East’s First Interschool Es ..

31 minutes ago

Value of UAE’s food, beverage exports grew by 26 ..

34 minutes ago

SEDD launches Sharjah Industrial Investment Bookle ..

34 minutes ago

Chinese delegation to visit U.S. for 13th round of ..

2 minutes ago

Hamna Amjad triumphs in 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf

2 minutes ago

Syria Needs to Hold Elections Under UN Supervision ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.