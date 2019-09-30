Standardized educational system imperative for teaching license: Hashim Jawan Bakht

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that identification of transparent and standardized educational system was imperative for identifying teachers' qualification in the proposed law with regard to issuance of teaching license

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that identification of transparent and standardized educational system was imperative for identifying teachers' qualification in the proposed law with regard to issuance of teaching license.

He was chairing a meeting to review future road map of Schools Education Department (SED) to ensure quality education in public schools here at CM Office. Provincial Minister Schools Education Murad Raas, Chief Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs and Development Dr. Salman Shah, provincial secretaries concerned and others officers were also present.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that a suitable mechanism would be devised for improving capacity of female teachers through the platform of Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development.

The services of Punjab Education Foundation could also be solicited with regard to establishment of model schools.

He hoped that urdu teaching system at Primary level will help in better educating the students along with elimination of rot method of learning, asserting that Human Resource Management Information System would improve the SED performance after the success of e-transfer programme as the Insaaf Afternoon school Programme had helped in increasing enrolment.

He mentioned that Insaaf mobile School System would also boost literacy at the grassroots, and SED should move forward with a departmental vision to harvest better results.

He directed the SED officials to update the Finance Department about required financial expenditures within the stipulated time for their programmes so that any delay might not hamper the programme targets.

On this occasion, Dr. Salman Shah said that provision of quality education in government institutions was a serious problem, and teachers have a fundamental role in this regard for which SED should explain its benchmarks and apprised about its present position. It should also tell that how many talented teachers it had and when this issue could be overcome, he added.

Highlighting the SED reforms programme, Provincial Minister Murad Raas said that solution of teachers' job related problems had been brought under one click by using latest technology so as to improve quality of education in public schools under the New Deal Policy 2018-23 aimed at helping the teachers so that they could give full attention towards teachings.

Additional incentives were being given to reinvigorate the Head Teacher's role, besides providing necessary training to them, while first phase of the project for improving the syllabus had been completed. Similarly, Insaaf Afternoon Schools Programme substantially helped in overcoming the dearth of schools, and model schools project was being launched this year to improve the schools conditions. Under Insaaf Mobile School System, he said, the child labourers would be provided education two to three hours every day to a nearby place to help improve the literacy rate.

Early childhood education programme was also being launched as it would motivate and encourage the kids to get education, he concluded.