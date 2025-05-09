Step afoot to control copying during annual exam: Jamali

Usta Muhammad's Deputy Superintendent Center-II Khalil Ahmed Jamali on Friday said that measures are being taken to control the copying system during the annual examinations of FA and Fsc

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Usta Muhammad's Deputy Superintendent Center-II Khalil Ahmed Jamali on Friday said that measures are being taken to control the copying system during the annual examinations of FA and Fsc.

He said that mobile phones would not be allowed to use in the examination center.

He said that on the special instructions of the Provincial Government, Minister for education, Raheela Durrani, Chairman board and Controller Board Madam Abida Kakar, action would be taken against those involved in cheating system for the interest students' future.

He said no one would be allowed to copy or allow duplicates to be printed.

Deputy Superintendent Center-II said that copying destroys and ruins the future of students instead of making them bright and successful, that is why copying has been strictly prohibited.

He said that to prevent copying and during the paper, no unrelated person could be allowed to be left in the examination premises.