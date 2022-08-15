STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics & STEAM Education

The STEP Schools give students access to a high-quality modern education. Through innovative teaching and learning methodologies of the twenty-first century, STEP Schools caters to every child and assist students in realizing their full potential.

Modern education is a necessity in the 21st century to create a society of literary and educated individuals. It uses contemporary approaches and objective psychology to broaden students’ minds and equip them with the confidence to deal with a wide range of challenges by refining their analytical abilities. This, as a result, produces a generation of intellectuals who can advance the demographic growth of a country.

Pakistan is a developing country and it needs every citizen to play his part in achieving sustainable social and economic development. So, in order to accomplish this goal, Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) , which has been known for educational excellence in Pakistan for the past 37 years, took the initiative back in 2020 and established a private project named STEP Schools.

The STEP Schools give students access to a high-quality modern education. Through innovative teaching and learning methodologies of the twenty-first century, STEP Schools caters to every child and assist students in realizing their full potential. STEP Schools envisions providing kids with affordable education, allowing them to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the country.

21st Century Education

A 21st-century education is one that prepares an individual for the social, technological, and economic changes that are occurring at an accelerated rate. The holistic development of a person is modern education's Primary goal.

It focuses on the 4Cs and promotes Creativity, encourages Collaboration, demands and rewards Critical thinking, and teaches Communication skills. Students must acquire these abilities if they want to succeed in the dynamic workplaces of today and the future.

Reason? The skill set they will develop through these contemporary approaches will help them succeed in a world where more than half of the jobs they will take during their careers do not even exist yet.

STEP Schools and Modern Education:

STEP Schools offers extraordinary educational amenities that allow students to think independently and coach them to deal with real-life challenges. The curriculum is centred upon 21st-century skills and includes the latest learning methodologies and applied approaches to provide students with practical exposure.

The STEP Schools project ensures an innovative and collaborative learning environment to equip students with expertise that helps them excel in their schools and life beyond. As a result, the students become aware of the environmental and economic issues and better understand the world they live in.

The key offerings of STEP Schools are:

Robotics

STEAM Education

E-Learning

Education Technology

Robotics:

STEP Schools has included the subject of Robotics in their curriculum to produce a generation of exceptional engineers and problem-solvers. In addition to the curriculum, they have taken the first step to launch their own robotics book, which is going to be the first one in the whole South Asian region.

They took the initiative to keep students up to date with the latest educational trends in the world. Moreover, the field of robotics in Pakistan is emerging. That is why the demand for experts and professionals will remarkably increase. Keeping this in mind, STEP Schools are preparing students for brighter careers.

Furthermore, STEP Schools have structured the course to connect the physical world with the computing world. Thus, the thoroughly designed syllabus will introduce students to the world of robotics because it includes various topics from different subjects, such as:

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

Computer Science

Moreover, the students will learn about Artificial Intelligence. They will not only learn theory but practically demonstrate the concepts that will enable them to make advanced robots.

The STEP Schools will develop technical skills in students alongside in-demand 21st-century learning skills. Consequently, the students can successfully take on the roles of:

Mechanical Engineers

Electrical Engineers

Computer Programmers

STEAM Education:

The education at STEP Schools is based on the STEAM approach. So, the curriculum integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and, Mathematics. The purpose of STEAM-based learning is to assist children in acquiring the skills necessary for success in the future.

In addition, regardless of the industry, students must now enter college or the professional workforce with a set of well-rounded abilities that allow them to adapt to a developing and fast-paced world.

The latest teaching techniques support STEP Schools’ curriculum that instils critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration skills in students. STEAM will provide them with opportunities to explore more and make them passionate about having a promising career.

Moreover, apart from the 4 Cs, STEP Schools will inculcate the following skills in students:

Problem-Solving

Decision-Making

Teamwork

Critical Analysis

Digital Literacy

Independent Thinking

Another crucial part of the STEAM approach is that kids are not only taught the subject, but also how to ask questions, be innovative, and create. As a result, they develop a naturally creative attitude and the capacity to approach any circumstance with an open mind.

Students will learn how concepts relate to real life, which will aid them in dealing with any difficulty that comes their way. STEP Schools also empowers the idea of practical learning. That is why the curriculum is student-centric and they implement the theories and learn by experimentation.

E-Learning:

STEP Schools believe in making learning a fun activity and not something that exhausts the students. E-learning is an innovative and interesting custom-built tool at STEP Schools that reinforces the concepts that students in a classroom.

The E-learning app allows students to now learn at their own pace and with ease at a time when they can efficiently focus and enjoy studying. They can watch the video lectures created by the well-trained and professional faculty of the school. Every topic that is taught in school is included in the app.

In addition, they will have access to solved MCQs, questions and answers, and quizzes. The students can ask questions from their teachers through the app. Furthermore, they can self-assess the learning objectives and can do assignments and play games as well.

The app is accessible to all the STEP Schools students 24 hours a day. They can run the app on their personal computers, mobiles, tablets, etc. Also, the interface of the app is designed in a way that students of any age can use it without difficulty. Hence, they can prepare for their exams and move towards a successful future.

Admissions:

If you are interested to get your child properly educated, productive and more creative, you can fill out the admission form of STEP Schools right now. The admissions are now open from level one to level seven. Get your child enrolled and provide them with the chance to become the innovative makers of the technological world.