UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Underway To Make Islamia University Modern: Vice-Chancellor

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:59 PM

Steps underway to make Islamia University modern: Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university has all characteristics to become a modern, active and exemplary university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university has all characteristics to become a modern, active and exemplary university.

Many steps have been taken to streamline the university affairs which will show the positive results very soon. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of journalists in his office. He also briefed about bachelor and master level admission for semester Fall 2019.

He said that the university is offering admissions in 122 programs in the morning and 84 programs in evening session during the current enrolment drive.

He is planning to ensure maximum use of university resources to boost its capacity by increasing the number of students from 17000 to 40000 gradually.

Similarly, the number of teaching faculty will be enhanced from 600 to 1000 so that dedicated teachers are available for teaching and research ensuring academic excellence.

He further tolled that special admission counters are being established in all the campuses and affiliated colleges across Bahawalpur division to facilitate students.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB 2019 All From

Recent Stories

8,000 more Indian troops airlifted to IOK

29 seconds ago

Dacoits shot at, injure man in Sialkot

30 seconds ago

Pakistan might approach President Trump on India's ..

32 seconds ago

School children express solidarity with Kashmiris

34 seconds ago

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in ..

24 minutes ago

Visit of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehm ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.