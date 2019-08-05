Steps underway to make Islamia University modern: Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university has all characteristics to become a modern, active and exemplary university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university has all characteristics to become a modern, active and exemplary university.

Many steps have been taken to streamline the university affairs which will show the positive results very soon. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of journalists in his office. He also briefed about bachelor and master level admission for semester Fall 2019.

He said that the university is offering admissions in 122 programs in the morning and 84 programs in evening session during the current enrolment drive.

He is planning to ensure maximum use of university resources to boost its capacity by increasing the number of students from 17000 to 40000 gradually.

Similarly, the number of teaching faculty will be enhanced from 600 to 1000 so that dedicated teachers are available for teaching and research ensuring academic excellence.

He further tolled that special admission counters are being established in all the campuses and affiliated colleges across Bahawalpur division to facilitate students.